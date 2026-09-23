West Bengal Cabinet Approves Closure Of 250 Private Madrasas, Clears Recruitment Of 1.51 Lakh Personnel | X - Banglar_Tintin

Kolkata, Sep 23: The West Bengal Cabinet on Wednesday took an in-principle decision to gradually shut down 250 government-recognised private madrasas, most of which have very low or negligible student enrolment and inadequate infrastructure, an official said.

Madrasas face closure

These madrasas across the state will be allowed to continue holding classes until December in the interest of the handful of students currently enrolled, after which they will be closed, he said.

The council of ministers also cleared a proposal for recruitment of around 1.51 lakh personnel across various government departments.

"The Cabinet decided in principle to close down 250 private madrasas that lack adequate infrastructure and have a negligible number of students. They will be allowed to function till December," the official said.

The reports from these institutions are expected to be received before the Durga Puja festivities, following which necessary administrative action will be taken, the official said.

Survey prompts action

The move comes days after the state government ordered closure of 252 unauthorised madrasas and sent show-cause notices to around 100 others after a state-wide survey that found that several such institutions lacked requisite approvals and basic infrastructure.

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Nearly 2,500 madrasas operating across the state without government registration may also be closed in phases in future, the official said.

The Cabinet also gave its nod to issue show-cause notices to 100 other madrasas over alleged irregularities, he added.

Government recruitment plan

The council of ministers cleared a proposal for recruitment of around 1.51 lakh personnel across various government departments, including 16,000 in the state and Kolkata police, the official said.

Of them, 12,000 personnel will be hired in the West Bengal Police and 4,000 in Kolkata Police.

"The government wants to expedite recruitment across departments and fill vacancies so that public services are not affected. The departments concerned have been asked to address issues holding up the recruitment process," the senior bureaucrat said.

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Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari also directed the departments to resolve recruitment-related issues on a priority basis and ensure that budgetary allocations are utilised according to specific plans, he said.

Other cabinet decisions

The Cabinet also approved a proposal to set up a new correctional home at Nimtouri in Purba Medinipur district and accorded separate departmental status to AYUSH.

The government decided to increase the grant for Ashram hostels under the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and library grant scheme from Rs 1,800 to Rs 3,300.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)