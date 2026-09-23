Former Patna Councillor Anil Yadav Shot At In Buddha Colony, Police Probe Underway | X

Patna, Sep 23: A former Patna municipal councillor was critically injured after unidentified assailants allegedly opened fire on him in the Buddha Colony police station area of Patna on Wednesday.

Former councillor shot in Patna

The victim, Anil Yadav, was sitting in the basement of his apartment complex with some supporters when two men arrived on a motorcycle and allegedly opened fire. Yadav was hit by multiple bullets, with reports indicating that he was shot around five times.

Patna, Bihar: Anil Yadav, husband of Ward 24 councillor Gyanwati Devi and a former Ward 24 councillor, was shot at in the Buddha Colony police station area. The attack took place at his residence while he was sitting in the basement of his apartment. pic.twitter.com/JzGhI1vh8T — IANS (@ians_india) September 23, 2026

He was rushed to Udyan Hospital in Patna, where he is undergoing treatment and remains under medical supervision.

The shooting took place in a residential locality, triggering panic among residents. A girls’ hostel is located on the first floor of the apartment building where the incident occurred, adding to the commotion following the firing.

Police begin investigation

According to residents, the assailants fled the spot after the shooting while allegedly carrying firearms. Police from the Buddha Colony police station arrived soon after receiving information about the incident. Officers inspected the scene and questioned residents and other witnesses.

Investigators are examining CCTV footage from cameras installed in the apartment complex and nearby areas to identify the attackers. Police teams have also been conducting raids at suspected hideouts to apprehend those involved.

Krishna Murari Prasad, ASP (Law and Order), said a police team had reached the scene after receiving information about the shooting.

“The entire matter is being investigated. Police are scrutinising footage from CCTV cameras at the scene and in the surrounding areas. Efforts are underway to identify the perpetrators based on this footage. The police are also conducting raids at suspected hideouts to apprehend the attackers,” he said.

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Motive and past incidents probed

Police are also investigating the motive behind the attack and are examining various possible angles, including the possibility of previous enmity.

Anil Yadav is a former councillor from Ward No. 24 of the Patna Municipal Corporation, while his wife is the current councillor from the ward.

The latest attack has also drawn attention because Yadav’s son was reportedly shot dead a few days ago. Police are examining whether there could be any connection between the two incidents.

Following the shooting, police deployment has been increased in the area as investigators work to identify and arrest the attackers. The investigation is ongoing.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)