West Bengal Bypolls: Mamata Faction Candidate Withdraws Nandigram Nomination After TMC Split Order | IANS

Kolkata: As the bypolls in Nandigram and Rejinagar are nearing, new political equations can be seen in the state of West Bengal.

TMC factions get new identities

On Friday, soon after the two factions of Trinamool Congress (TMC) got new names and symbols to contest the upcoming byelections, former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s faction of TMC candidate from Nandigram, Sanchita Pradhan De, had withdrawn her candidature.

This development comes hours after Sanchita had met Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari at the state secretariat Nabanna.

Talking at a press conference, Mamata accused that the decision of the poll body is driven by ‘political vendetta’.

“It is unconstitutional, illegal, undemocratic and completely biased. We will not surrender. We will not bow our heads before political pressure. We are ready to fight it out. I want the BJP to go from India. Our full solidarity with the INDIA bloc,” said Mamata.

Poll symbols and political reactions

Notably, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had granted the name ‘Mamata All India Trinamool Congress’ and the ‘Football Player’ symbol to the Mamata Banerjee-led faction and the other faction has been given ‘Democratic Trinamool Congress’ and the ‘Envelope’ symbol.

“Those who have betrayed the party for their personal gains have left the party but we will fight till the last moment to get our original symbol which has been with the party for the last 29 years back,” Mamata further mentioned.

The TMC Supremo also added that she will support the Congress in the Nandigram bypolls and also that she will decide about Rejinagar later.

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Congress candidate arrested

Incidentally, soon after Mamata lent her support to Congress in Nandigram, the Congress candidate Milan Pradhan got arrested.

Congress Pradesh chief Subhankar Sarkar said that they want to know on which ground Milan got arrested just before the bypolls.

Political exchange continues

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari slammed TMC and said that those who insult Gods and take out anti-Ram temple rallies are punished by the Almighty.