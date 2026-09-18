Bihar JD(U) Rift: Anant Singh Vows To Defeat Neeraj Kumar In Patna Graduate MLC Election | ANI

Patna: JD (U) MLA from Mokama and strongman Anant Singh on Friday vowed to defeat his party colleague Neeraj Kumar in the MLC election, accusing him of framing him in an old AK-47 case.

Anant Singh targets JD(U) colleague

Neeraj Kumar, a sitting JD (U) MLC, is vying to return to the upper house from the Patna Graduate constituency. Biennial elections for eight MLC seats in Bihar are expected to be officially scheduled soon, as the terms of the eight sitting members are set to conclude on November 16, 2026.

Anant alleged that an AK-47 was planted at his residence with Neeraj Kumar's complicity to implicate him and send him to jail, and he demanded an inquiry into the matter. He also challenged those involved to undergo a Narco test if required, further souring the relationship between the two senior JD (U) leaders.

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Singh said Neeraj Kumar had opposed him whenever he contested an election and claimed that Neeraj had similarly opposed senior JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh aka Lalan Singh in the past.

“Whenever I contested, Neeraj Kumar opposed me. When Lalan Singh contested, he opposed him too. He never leaves anyone alone. What is our fault?” Singh said.

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Election challenge intensifies

Singh said this was the reason for his opposition to Neeraj Kumar in the Patna Graduate MLC election. He made it clear that his opposition was to Kumar personally and not to the JD (U). He claimed he would use his “full strength” to defeat Kumar in the election and argued that the contest was not a party election.

He further claimed, “A chief minister is made with my vote...,” in an apparent reference to his political influence.

On the other hand, Neeraj contended that the party had not yet officially announced its candidate and that any decision would be taken by the party leadership, adding that he always followed the leadership’s decision.

Past cases and political dispute

Singh had openly backed an independent candidate, Anuj Singh, against Neeraj Kumar.

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Anant was convicted for 10 years in connection with the alleged recovery of an AK-47 rifle, a magazine, and two grenades from his ancestral house at Nadawan under Barh police station limits in Patna district on August 17, 2019. In 2024, the Patna High Court acquitted Anant of the criminal charges of illegally storing the AK-47 rifle along with other prohibited arms. The arms were allegedly recovered from his two separate residences. The second case involved the alleged recovery of Insas rifle magazines and a bulletproof jacket from his government quarter on Mall Road, Patna, in February 2015.