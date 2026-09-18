CM Adhikari Launches New Traffic Control Room To Monitor Road Movement Across State | X - cmowbgov

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday inaugurated a newly built control room at the West Bengal Traffic Police Headquarters in Salt Lake.

New control room inaugurated

Speaking at the inauguration, Adhikari said that he had suggested a live monitoring system based on his prior experiences.

The system in the control room will provide live monitoring feeds to curb traffic issues, especially in congested areas like Dankuni, Kaliachak, Farakka and Islampur.

Traffic monitoring measures

The West Bengal Chief Minister had also introduced a toll-free number and assured that a mobile link and a WhatsApp number will start soon for the benefit of the people, where they can complain about their issues.

Emphasising the traffic issues, Adhikari stated that the repair works of the defunct CCTV will start soon and the traffic kiosk will also be upgraded.

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Parking concerns addressed

Speaking about the parking problems in North Bengal, especially in Darjeeling and Kalimpong, Adhikari said that the Magistrates have been asked to find alternative places for parking to ease congestion and mentioned that due to the geographical constraints in that region, things might take some time.

Adhikari personally had also inspected a few check posts through the control room, which need strict vigilance.