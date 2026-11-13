West Bengal: Bulldozer Clears Temporary Shed, Iron Gate Outside Abhishek Banerjee's Kolkata Residence | Videos | ANI

Kolkata: A bulldozer destroyed a temporary bamboo shed and removed the iron gate blocking the pavement outside Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee’s residence.

A large contingent of Kolkata Police personnel and central forces was deployed outside Banerjee’s residence when the bulldozer was taking down the temporary structures.

Notably, Banerjee on Wednesday had alleged that police personnel were conducting surveillance outside his residence using vehicles.

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According to Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) sources, the structures and iron gates were removed as it blocked the pedestrians.

Taking to X, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee said, “No number of bulldozers can silence my voice or break my resolve. I will continue my fight against the Bangla Birodhis. I will neither retreat nor budge an inch until my last breath.”

Meanwhile, Calcutta High Court on Thursday had reserved its verdict on Banerjee’s challenge to the state government’s decision to downgrade his security cover from Z-plus to X category.

Justice Krishna Rao raised several questions about the state’s security review mechanism and also criticized the comments of Banerjee regarding the sitting Justices of the High Court.