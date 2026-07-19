West Bengal: Building Allegedly Linked To TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee Demolished Over Alleged Illegal Construction In Amtala | VIDEO

Authorities demolished a building allegedly linked to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee in Amtala over alleged illegal construction | File Photo

Kolkata, July 18, 2026: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee's alleged "illegal" office building was demolished in Amtala in South 24 Parganas on Saturday.

Heavy Central forces, local police, administrative officers and the fire brigade reached the site, and police were seen clearing the road and nearby shops to avoid any untoward incidents.

Building Razed Amid Security

Three bulldozers were used to raze the five-storey building. According to the administration, two notices were served to the owner of the building before it was demolished.

Police officials were seen breaking the locks and brought sacks to seize the belongings inside the building.

Authorities Demolish Abhishek Banerjee’s Amtala Office with Bulldozers. pic.twitter.com/0a9LkPj4dM — Abir Ghoshal (@abirghoshal) July 18, 2026

The local people, especially Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters, claimed that Banerjee used to plan attacks on them while sitting inside the building.

Ownership And Political Reactions

Notably, the property was reportedly bought in the name of Leaps and Bounds, and Amit Banerjee, one of the directors of Leaps and Bounds, is reportedly one of the building owners.

BJP minister Agnimitra Paul said that no "illegal" building would be allowed to remain and would be demolished.

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TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee said that, if needed, he would move the court over this development.

“Those rebel TMC leaders who have left the party and are claiming that I should resign from the party, I assure them that if they return and hold back Didi’s hand then within one hour I will give my resignation. I guarantee that no one will return,” said Banerjee.

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