Kolkata: Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari to move Calcutta High Court next week over implementation of anti-defection law immediately in West Bengal.

Talking to the media, Suvendu said that disqualification of MLA post and chairman post of PAC should be done within a stipulated period of time for which he as a complainant will move the court.

“The Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay said that Mukul Roy is not well for which he has been granted leave for a month. The application that he (Mukul) has given is also incomplete as it has no mention of Mukul’s age and also the date of issuing the letter for which we will move the court to either implement anti-defection law immediately or fix a time within which the matter has to be solved,” said the Leader of Opposition.

Highlighting an old incident where 35 hearings were done against Gazole’s MLA despite the result wasn’t met, Suvendu said that anti-defection law was not implemented in West Bengal for the last 10 years within the tenure of Biman Bandhopadhyay.

“We have enough evidence firstly to prove that Mukul Roy is no longer with BJP. Our past experience also suggests that if we don’t move the court then the process will be delayed,” mentioned Suvendu.

Notably, after BJP MLA Ambika Roy moved the Calcutta High Court over removal of Mukul Roy from PAC chairman post, the High Court had earlier asked West Bengal Legislative Assembly Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay to submit affidavit before the court explaining the reason for which TMC leader Mukul Roy is selected as PAC chairman.

The Division Bench headed by Chief (acting) Justice Rajesh Bindal and Rajarshwi Bharadwaj heard the case on August 9. The court had directed the concerned parties to file their respective written submissions and the next hearing is due on August 24.

However, calling Suvendu's family as 'dal badlu family' TMC Spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that Suvendu should first clear in which party does his father Sisir Adhikari belong.

Referring to Mukul’s slip of tongue that ‘he will win if he contests from BJP’s ticket’, LoP claimed that only West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee can say in which party Mukul is as he was seen in the national capital during Mamata’s tour to New Delhi.

Meanwhile, criticizing the police of West Bengal, Suvendu said that no opposition leader has been ever detained by police during a party program earlier and alleged that it became possible only during the TMC regime.

“The TMC leaders and ministers are crying that no democracy is there in Tripura but in West Bengal even the opposition leader is attacked and detained by police for three hours. Even in the Left era the opposition leaders were excused,”slammed Suvendu.

Incidentally, on Monday Suvendu along with BJP West Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh and other leaders were detained by police stating that they had unlawfully gathered during the saffron camp’s ‘Paschim Banga Bachao’ (save West Bengal) program.

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 09:13 PM IST