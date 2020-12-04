West Bengal: BJP's Dilip Ghosh questions Mamata Banerjee's 'blood' over issue with 'Jai Shri Ram' chant

Dilip Ghosh, president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s West Bengal unit, on Friday ramped up the assault on the state's ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) dispensation — questioning chief minister Mamata Banerjee over her issue with the 'Jai Shri Ram' chant.

At a rally in Kolkata, Dilip Ghosh reportedly reminded the crowd that everyone in West Bengal "has to say Jai Shri Ram". He then turned his focus to attacking the TMC regime over controversies regarding the chant in the past.

"Is Didi (West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee) having problems upon hearing the 'Jai Shri Ram' chant? Whose blood do you have in you? Why can't you tolerate 'Jai Shri Ram'?" Ghosh questioned his political opponents, amid massive applause from the crowd.

He also condemned the TMC's rhetoric of using 'Joy Bangla' chant as a counter to 'Jai Shri Ram', which Mamata has earmarked as a tool that the BJP uses to 'communalise' the electorate in Bengal, ahead of the state assembly polls next year.

Ghosh accused the West Bengal chief minister of trying to 'turn' West Bengal into Bangladesh.

"By saying 'Joy Bangla', are you conspiring to turn the state into Bangladesh?" Ghosh asked at the rally.

Dilip Ghosh has established himself as an undisputed hallmark in the dirty politics of West Bengal, which has mired the state's electocracy for a while now.