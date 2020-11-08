'Hands, legs, ribs, heads — all will be broken': BJP's Dilip Ghosh threatens 'mischievous' TMC workers

Dilip Ghosh, the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s West Bengal unit, known for his oft controversial remarks has once again delivered a highly contentioius speech in the state where he threatened the "mischievous" Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers with potential physical violence.

He warned "Mamata di's people, who do mischief" of correcting their ways in six months, failing which "their hands, legs, ribs, and heads will be broken".

High in rhetoric, the Bengal BJP chief further said that they'll be sent to the "crematorium" if they "increase mischief".

