'Hands, legs, ribs, heads — all will be broken': BJP's Dilip Ghosh threatens 'mischievous' TMC workers

Dilip Ghosh, the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s West Bengal unit, known for his oft controversial remarks has once again delivered a highly contentioius speech in the state where he threatened the "mischievous" Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers with potential physical violence.
He warned "Mamata di's people, who do mischief" of correcting their ways in six months, failing which "their hands, legs, ribs, and heads will be broken".
High in rhetoric, the Bengal BJP chief further said that they'll be sent to the "crematorium" if they "increase mischief".
"I tell Mamata di's people, who do mischief, to correct themselves within 6 months or else their hands, legs, ribs & heads will be broken - you'll have to go to hospital before being able to go home. If they increase mischief, they'll be sent to crematorium," news agency ANI quoted Dilip Ghosh, West Bengal BJP chief.
Dilip Ghosh has established himself as an undisputed hallmark in the dirty politics of West Bengal, which has mired the state's electocracy for a while now.
Earlier as well, he had taken up his high rhetoric up a notch of unrestrained abuse to slam his opponents, something he seems to enjoy popularity among his supporters for.
He had also earlier sparked controversies by threatening to shoot down 'like dogs' those who damaged public property in the state and calling public intellectuals in the state "spineless parasites".
BJP's Bengal unit chief Dilip Ghosh on Sunday asserted that the saffron party does not discriminate on religious lines and assured Muslims that they also enjoy the same rights that he does under the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre.
And it is "only the BJP" that believes in this ideology", Ghosh said at a rally at the port city of Haldia in Purba Medinipur district.
This assumes significance with the 2021 state assembly polls due in April-May.
