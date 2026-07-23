West Bengal: BJP Warns Of Action If Law & Order Is Disturbed | X - PTI

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a nationwide counter-campaign against the protests over the alleged NEET question paper leak issue.

In West Bengal, the party on Thursday held a press conference to issue a warning against any attempt to disturb law and order.

State minister Tapas Roy said that no effort to foment unrest in the state would be tolerated and that the police and administration were fully prepared. The BJP alleged that attempts were being made to create anarchy in the country for political reasons.

Roy also cited instances of question paper leaks that had occurred under non-BJP governments.

Notably, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has launched a protest in Delhi demanding an investigation into the alleged NEET paper leak, action against corruption in the education system, and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Social activist Sonam Wangchuk has been observing a hunger strike in support of the movement, which entered its 26th day on Thursday.

Read Also CID Raids Former JPSC Chief's Residence In Exam Irregularities Probe

Meanwhile, the CJP has reportedly emailed the Kolkata Police seeking permission to hold a demonstration on Friday.

Besides Tapas Roy, the press conference was attended by BJP chief spokesperson Debajit Sarkar, media cell convenor Bimal Shankar Nanda, and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha state general secretary Ashish Biswas.

While acknowledging lapses on the government’s part regarding the paper leak, they asserted that the Centre had acted firmly against those responsible.

BJP leaders also alleged that the agitation in Delhi had gone far beyond the issue of the NEET controversy and was now being used for anti-national activities with support from foreign forces.

“The Government of India has taken unprecedentedly stringent action following the paper leak. Yet attempts are still being made to create unrest. Similar situations were engineered in other parts of South Asia and there is an effort to replicate that here. Foreign funds are flowing in. If anyone attempts to create such a situation in West Bengal, we will not allow it. The police and administration are fully alert,” said Roy.

Referring to allegations that the Delhi protests had taken an anti-national turn, Debajit Sarkar claimed that the agitation no longer had anything to do with the NEET examination.

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: Cabinet Minister, West Bengal Government, Tapas Roy says, "... The Opposition is playing into the hands of anti-national forces. This is not a genuine student movement but part of a larger conspiracy. Paper leaks have happened under different… pic.twitter.com/DSQcdNYvWi — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2026

“The movement is demanding the release of Umar Khalid, who is accused in connection with the Delhi communal riots. It is advocating the restoration of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Derogatory remarks are being made against Hindu deities and Lord Ram. What do these issues have to do with a student movement or the question paper leak?” questioned Sarkar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed the issue on Thursday morning, stating that the government would establish fast-track courts to ensure swift punishment for those found guilty in the paper leak case.