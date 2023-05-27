 West Bengal: BJP to engage social media influencers in statewide outreach program
Updated: Saturday, May 27, 2023, 01:40 AM IST
FPJ Photo

Kolkata: The West Bengal unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its plan to collaborate with social media influencers across all 42 Lok Sabha constituencies from June 1 to June 10. This initiative is part of the party's Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyaan, which will be conducted from May 30 to June 30.

Popularity of reels and short videos

Joy Mullick, BJP spokesperson and IT cell head, highlighted the significance of social media in today's world, particularly the popularity of reels and short videos. Mullick stated that influencers with a substantial following who align with the party's vision will be tagged and utilized to inform the public about the developmental accomplishments of the BJP-led central government over the past nine years.

Moreover, Mullick emphasized that this initiative will extend across the entire state, including constituencies where the BJP currently faces challenges.

Nationwide programs

Notably, to commemorate nine years of the BJP government at the center on May 30, the party plans to organize numerous public connect programs nationwide. In West Bengal, the BJP aims to hold at least 1,000 meetings across the state. These gatherings will focus on highlighting the developmental initiatives undertaken by the BJP government and showcasing the Prime Minister's vision of 'New India.'

West Bengal: BJP raises concerns over Chief Secretary's presence in Mamata-Kejriwal meeting at...
article-image
