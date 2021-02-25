West Bengal: BJP, TMC spar over citizenship to Matua community

Kolkata: At a time when BJP national president JP Nadda visited West Bengal to take part in their Parivartan Yatra, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee cried foul against the BJP-led Central government at a public rally in Thakurnagar to woo the Matuas.

Matuas, who are three crores in population, are considered to be one of the most important deciding factors for the polls.

The BJP-led Central government even before coming to power in 2019, had promised citizenship to them if voted to power. After forming the central government, BJP said that they will implement CCA and NRC to give them the citizenship of India. Later, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was heard saying that after vaccination, the BJP government will implement CAA.

Utilizing this move, the TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday said that the saffron camp will never implement CAA as the BJP knows the claim of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is true and the Matuas are already the citizen of India.

“How can BJP give you citizenship when you’re already a citizen of this country. Don’t you have voter cards? Didn’t you vote in the last general election? They took votes of the people and now saying that these people are illegal. They are outsiders but I am the son of West Bengal,” mentioned the nephew of Mamata Banerjee.

“Who is BJP to provide citizenship to the Matua community? They should first start carrying the papers of their forefathers to prove their own citizenship. In Assam, 12 lakhs out of 19 lakhs Hindus were excluded from citizenship because of NRC,” stated Abhishek amidst chant of ‘Joy Bangla’.

Meanwhile, furthering the saffron camp’s poll campaign, BJP national president JP Nadda from Kolkata launched the party’s new outreach program ‘Lokkho Sonar Bangla’ (Target Golden Bangla) before visiting the ancestral house of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in Naihati.

Through this new public outreach program, the BJP will invite suggestions regarding the development of the state from the common people of West Bengal between March 3 - 20, through boxes that will be made available in all the 294 Assembly constituencies.

Later addressing a public rally in Barrackpore, Nadda claimed that not just COVID vaccines the people of West Bengal will inject BJP to power by ousting the ruling Trinamool Congress in the upcoming polls.

“The central government had always said that the vaccines will be given free. After the BJP forms government in West Bengal, the BJP will also, uplift the status of people by implementing Ayushman Bharat and Kishan Samman Nidhi Yojana, the schemes that the TMC supremo didn’t implement in Bengal,” stated Nadda.

Notably, Chief Minister had written a letter to PM Modi on February 24 seeking immediate disposal of vaccines for West Bengal ahead of the polls.