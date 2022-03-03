West Bengal: BJP, TMC leaders trade barbs after Mamata Banerjee shown black flags at Varanasi

Kolkata: Political slugfest started in the state after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was shown black flag at Varanasi.

The Trinamool Congress supporters on Thursday had taken out protest rallies against the BJP after alleged BJP cadres showed black flags and chanted anti TMC slogans to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday evening at Varanasi.

TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh claimed that the BJP is afraid of Mamata for which they tried to agitate in front of her convoy.

“During Assembly election in 2021 several central leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Bengal but no untoward incident was seen. BJP, out of their fear, is protesting in front of Mamata’s convoy,” said Ghosh.

Ghosh also claimed that the BJP doesn’t even give proper ‘Hindutwa’ chants.

“The chant is Jai Siya Ram and not Sri Ram. The BJP claims them to be the followers of Hindutva but they don’t even give proper chants. People of UP are determined to oust BJP,” mentioned the TMC spokesperson.

Meanwhile, students of Presidency University immersed posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in river Ganga and claimed that BJP should be ‘immersed’ soon.

Countering TMC’s protest BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh claimed that BJP leaders faced several ‘hurdles’ from the TMC and the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee should see ‘how it feels’.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said that the TMC is ‘unnecessarily’ crying foul against the BJP.

“No BJP cadres with party flags were seen protesting in front of her convoy. Senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh’s convoy was attacked by TMC goons several times,” said Majumdar.

ALSO READ West Bengal: Centre approves funds to prevent erosion of Hooghly river bank

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 11:10 PM IST