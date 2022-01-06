West Bengal: BJP takes out torch rally to protest over PM Modi's security lapse incident; see pics

Kolkata: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security was allegedly breached in Punjab, BJP across the country including Bengal took out a torch rally to protest the alleged failure of Punjab government.

Addressing a press conference, state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said that the party’s women wing will offer prayers at different temples across the state and the youth wing will take out torch rallies across the state protesting the incident in Punjab.

“The Punjab police were mere spectators while there was the security breach of the Prime Minister. It was a well-orchestrated plan and the police if they wanted they could have easily arrested the protesters to clear the passage. The place where the incident happened is few kilometers away from the Pakistan border and anything could have happened,” said Sukanta.

The BJP chief also added that all local MLAs and MPs if they are fit will also take part in the rally.

It can be noted that not just in this state, BJP leaders and cadres held rituals at several temples across the country for the recital of the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra - a verse from the Rig Veda believed to bestow longevity for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

State BJP chief taking a potshot against TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee claimed that he is visiting temples in Goa and Tripura to wash off the ‘anti-Hindu’ tag ahead of the two Assembly elections scheduled in 2022 and 2023 respectively.

“Though TMC writes All India Trinamool Congress, in order to make TMC a national party the TMC national secretary is often visiting both Goa and Tripura,” said Majumdar.

Incidentally, though the date is not finalized, Banerjee is scheduled to visit Goa again next week.

