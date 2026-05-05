West Bengal: BJP Supporters Attack, Vandalise TMC Strongman Jahangir Khan's Office In Falta| VIDEO

Day after the BJP’s electoral gains in West Bengal, a fresh flashpoint has emerged in Falta, where supporters allegedly vandalised and took over the office of TMC leader and 2026 candidate Jahangir Khan.

According to videos circulating online, a large group of BJP supporters gathered outside and inside Jahangir Khan’s office in Falta, South 24 Parganas. Many were seen wearing saffron attire and waving BJP flags as they removed TMC banners and hoisted their own party symbols on the building.

Visuals Show Damage And Takeover

Footage from the scene shows shattered windows, torn posters, and visible structural damage to the multi-storey building. Several individuals climbed balconies and upper floors, waving flags and raising slogans.

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The crowd, largely comprising young to middle-aged men, appeared both celebratory and aggressive, marking what seemed like a symbolic capture of the premises.

Charged Atmosphere, No Direct Assault Seen

While the video does not show direct physical violence against individuals, the situation appears highly volatile. The handheld footage captures a chaotic environment, with people surging around the entrance and occupying different levels of the building. A white van is also seen stationed nearby.

The Falta Assembly constituency, part of the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency, has been one of the most sensitive zones during the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. The region is politically significant and linked to Abhishek Banerjee, a prominent face of the TMC.

Poll Tensions And Allegations

The incident follows weeks of heightened tension in the area, with allegations ranging from EVM tampering and voter intimidation to clashes between BJP and TMC workers. Repolling had also been conducted in certain booths amid complaints of irregularities.

‘Pushpa’ Remark And Political Spotlight

Jahangir Khan had earlier drawn attention during the campaign after declaring himself “Pushpa” in defiance of an election observer, a remark that went viral and added to the charged political narrative in the constituency.