West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026: TMC Office Set On Fire In Jamuria; BJP Supporters Accused Of Arson

A fire broke out at a Trinamool Congress (TMC) office in Jamuria on Monday, with the party accusing supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party of arson. The incident unfolded amid heightened tensions across West Bengal as counting for the Assembly elections progressed.

Arson Allegation Amid High-Stakes Counting

The alleged attack in Jamuria comes at a time when political tempers are running high, with the All India Trinamool Congress claiming its office was deliberately set ablaze. The allegation surfaced during live counting today, even as clashes between rival party workers were reported from multiple districts, including Bankura.

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Clashes At Multiple Counting Centres

Violence was not limited to Jamuria. A scuffle broke out at the Rastraguru Surendranath counting centre in Barrackpore, North 24 Parganas, prompting swift deployment of security personnel to control the situation.

In Cooch Behar’s Dinhata, clashes between BJP and TMC workers escalated further, forcing central forces to resort to a lathicharge to disperse the crowd.

Earlier Unrest In Asansol

Earlier in the day, similar scenes were reported from Asansol, where a clash at the Engineering College counting centre spiralled into violence. Chairs and vehicles were vandalised before police intervened with a lathicharge to restore order.

Political Heat Rises With BJP Lead

Amid the unrest, BJP supporters gathered outside the residence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata, raising slogans as the party surged ahead in counting trends, signalling a major political shift.

Security Tightened Across State

With incidents reported from multiple locations, security has been intensified across sensitive areas. Authorities remain on alert to prevent further escalation as counting continues.