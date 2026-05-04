West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026: Chairs, Vehicles Vandalised As Scuffle Breaks Out Near Counting Centre At Asansol Engineering College - VIDEO

Violence erupted near a counting centre at Asansol Engineering College during the ongoing vote counting for the West Bengal Assembly elections, triggering chaos and tension in the area.

According to reports, a scuffle broke out between groups, following which unidentified individuals vandalised property, including chairs and vehicles. Visuals shared by ANI showed broken chairs scattered inside a tent set up by a political party, indicating the intensity of the clash.

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Confirming the incident, Pranav Kumar, Commissioner of the Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate, said that a political party camp was targeted and vandalised. He added that those responsible are being identified and action will be taken.

Security personnel reportedly resorted to a lathicharge to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control. Additional forces were deployed to prevent further escalation.

Meanwhile, counting trends continue to indicate a strong lead for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). As of 1:30 PM, the BJP was leading in 189 seats, while the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) was ahead in 95 seats. Other parties were leading in five constituencies.

With trends becoming clearer as the day progresses, the BJP appears to be heading towards a sweeping victory in the state, even as sporadic incidents of violence cast a shadow over the counting process.