West Bengal BJP President Warns Leaders Against Corruption, Says Action Will Follow If Allegations Are Proven | IANS

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Saamik Bhattacharya on Tuesday, in an open letter, issued a stern warning to party leaders and workers against corruption, extortion and ‘cut money’, making it clear that even MLAs will not be spared if allegations are proved.

BJP warns against corruption

“BJP is an ideological party and serving the nation is its foundation. Recently, I have received letters and complaints regarding irregularities and undesirable activities by some workers. If any leader or worker acts outside the party's principles or gets involved in corruption, the party will not take responsibility for their actions. This applies from the booth level to the state level,” Bhattacharya wrote in his letter.

Notably, the state BJP has already issued more than 200 show-cause notices and suspended over 100 individuals over allegations of irregularities.

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Party vows strict action

West Bengal observer and central BJP leader Sunil Bansal, who held meetings with party workers and senior leaders at the state headquarters, also made it clear that the saffron camp won’t hesitate before getting a party’s leader arrested if allegations of corruption or misconduct were proved.

“The Bengal BJP follows a similar model in Uttar Pradesh, which helped significantly reduce corrupt practices,” added Bansal.