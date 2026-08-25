Park Street Footpath Resident Meets CM Adhikari At Janata Darbar, Gets Shelter Assurance | ANI

Kolkata: A Park Street footpath resident along with her child on Tuesday met Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari at Janata Darbar at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office at Salt Lake near Kolkata.

Shelter assurance after meeting

Talking to the media, Adhikari said that though the woman didn’t submit any specific complaint against anyone and also that the state government will try to explore arrangements for shelter for the family.

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“I will ask municipal commissioner Smita Pandey to look into accommodation for them. This is a government for everyone and it will work for everyone. The woman said that she has faith in the Chief Minister. Pavements are meant for pedestrians, not for living,” said Adhikari.

#WATCH | Kolkata: On meeting the family whose video went viral after West Bengal Minister Agnimitra Paul inspected a footpath in the Park Street area, West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari says, “She is saying she has faith in the CM and BJP. Mamata Banerjee has been sending people to… pic.twitter.com/1UiqFw0yv6 — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2026

Park Street pavement row

Notably, a political controversy started after a woman was filmed on Saturday heating milk for her child on the Park Street pavement. In a purported video, it was seen that she was talking with municipal and urban development minister Agnimitra Paul about the reasons why she was boiling milk on the pavement.

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The West Bengal Chief Minister also slammed the previous Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Left Front governments for not addressing the problems of the pavement dweller.

“What did Mamata do during the last 15 years? The CPI (M) government before that also failed to address the problem,” further added the Chief Minister.