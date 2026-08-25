Registrar General Reviews Census 2027 Preparations At 2-Day Conference | X - CensusIndia2027

The Registrar General of India organised a two-day workshop for Census Operational Directors of select states and Union Territories to review preparations for the second phase of Census 2027, officials said.

The workshop focused on strengthening preparations for population enumeration across the country, improving coordination and ensuring effective implementation, the Census Commissioner's office said on X. The exercise assumes significance as officials prepare for a mammoth headcount that will follow a digital-first framework.

Focus On Second Phase

Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan addressed the conference and asked officers to step up preparations for the second phase of the Census.

Population enumeration in Ladakh and the snow-bound non-synchronous areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will be conducted from Sept 1 to 30, according to a gazette notification issued earlier this month.

Self-Enumeration Already Underway

The option for self-enumeration in these areas has been available from Aug 17 to 31, ahead of field visits. The provision adds another dimension to preparations for an exercise that will eventually cover the entire country.

In the rest of the country, population enumeration will begin next year as part of the massive administrative exercise, which will use a digital-first framework to map demographic data.

Also Watch:

Census Delayed By Covid

The decennial Census, originally scheduled for 2021, was postponed due to the Covid pandemic. The delay has made preparations for Census 2027 particularly significant as the country gears up for its biggest headcount exercise.

The Union Cabinet has approved ₹11,718 crore for conducting the Census. With preparations for the second phase being reviewed and enumeration in snow-bound areas set to begin in September, the administrative machinery is moving towards the next crucial stage of the exercise.