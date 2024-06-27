 West Bengal: BJP Office In Kolkata Demolished Using Bulldozer Without Notice, Alleges Party Worker; Video Surfaces
West Bengal: BJP Office In Kolkata Demolished Using Bulldozer Without Notice, Alleges Party Worker; Video Surfaces

Videos showed the party office raised and an angry party worker expressing his anger. The worker said that election related work used to be done at the party office which now stands demolished and blamed the state's TMC government for it.

Kolkata: Local BJP workers on Thursday alleged that the BJP party office located at Goragacha, Taratala was demolished without any notice from the local administration. Videos showed the party office raised and an angry party worker expressing his anger. The worker said that election related work used to be done at the party office which now stands demolished and blamed the state's TMC government for it.

He also alleged that the office often hosts children and that the demolition could have caused harm to them had they been in the office at the time when the bulldozers raised the office.

BJP worker MB Mahesh, who reached at the party office which was demolished, said, "I don't understand why the BJP office was demolished by a bulldozer without notice. They are doing this because BJP strengthening its presence here. Nearby there is a TMC office where illegal activities are carried out."

The BJP worker was livid with the party office demolished and blamed the TMC government for it.

In a separate development, the drive to evict hawkers illegally occupying space on roads and pavements throughout West Bengal has been suspended for a month, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Thursday.

The drive started on Tuesday. "For a month there will be no eviction drive. I am asking the roadside hawkers to arrange their items during that period. During the interim period, the survey work by the government agencies will continue. The state government will see to it that the hawkers are provided alternate space for business. If necessary the state government will arrange warehouses for them. But under no circumstance the state government will allow businesses encroaching on public roads," the Chief Minister said during an administrative meeting with the top bureaucrats and police officers of the state, including the district magistrates and district police superintendents. 

With Agency Inputs

