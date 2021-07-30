West Bengal: BJP MLA writes to TMC minister for implementing 'Sakhi-One Stop Centre' scheme

Kolkata: BJP MLA Sreerupa Mitra Chowdhury wrote a letter to West Bengal minister of child and women welfare Sashi Panja for starting ‘Sakhi-One Stop Centre’ that gives shelter to women who are in distress or have faced any violence.

Talking to Free Press Journal, Sreerupa who is popularly known as Nirbhaya didi said that though the BJP-led central government had approved to set up such centers in all the district of West Bengal but the Trinamool Congress didn’t set up even a single center.

“The West Bengal government has failed to implement the ‘Sakhi-One Stop Centre’ scheme for women and young girls promoted by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India under the Nirbhaya Fund. The WCD Ministry of the union government had approved 23 such centres, but till date not a single one is operational in the state,” said Sreerupa also adding that she had written a letter to Sashi Panja for immediate implementation of the scheme.