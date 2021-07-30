West Bengal: Incessant rainfall throws normal life out of gear; see pics

Not just Kolkata, heavy to very heavy rain was witnessed in Hooghly, Bankura, Purulia, East and West Burdwan leading to breakdown of mud walls that claimed several lives across the state.

Remotest areas of West Midnapore were cut off as rivers Silabati and Para overflew and several mud houses were also washed away.

As water took time to recede, traffic came to a halt as state highways in Bankura, Jhargram and West Midnapore were completely waterlogged.

Trains of both Eastern and South Eastern Railways had to reschedule as the tracks also went underwater due to overnight heavy downpours.