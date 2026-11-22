West Bengal BJP MLA Rekha Patra On Ventilator After Suspected Pesticide Poisoning | X @MeghUpdates

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Rekha Patra, who represents West Bengal's Hingalganj constituency, is battling for her life and has been put on ventilator support after being shifted from the state-run Basirhat Super Speciality Hospital to a private medical facility in Kolkata on Sunday. Her medico-legal report has indicated suspected pesticide poisoning.

Patra reportedly took ill at her residence around 1 pm on November 21, with food poisoning initially suspected. However, a medical report accessed by NDTV mentioned an "alleged history of poisoning (agricultural) on the home premises".

She is currently undergoing treatment in the Intensive Therapy Unit of the Kolkata hospital.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had been informed about the MLA's condition and was receiving regular updates. However, he disputed the findings mentioned in the medical report, maintaining that Patra was suffering from "food poisoning".

Read Also Haryana: 2 Soldiers Die After Being Crushed By Tank During Military Drill In Hisar

Medical sources cited by NDTV said the MLA remains unresponsive and has not opened her eyes.

The medico-legal report suggests that Patra may have consumed an agricultural pesticide, possibly an organophosphorus-based substance. Police have launched an investigation to determine how she came into contact with and allegedly ingested the pesticide.

What happened?

Patra fell ill at her residence in Hingalganj, following which her family took her to a nearby hospital for initial treatment. As her condition continued to deteriorate, she was referred to Basirhat Super Speciality Hospital and admitted to its Critical Care Unit (CCU).

After nearly four hours of treatment without any significant improvement, doctors decided to shift her to a private hospital in Kolkata for further medical care.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!