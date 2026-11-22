Two Army personnel were killed after being run over by a moving tank during a military exercise at a training centre in Haryana's Hisar district on Saturday. The incident took place at the military training centre in Bhojraj village, leaving the Army personnel present at the site in shock.

The deceased have been identified as Naik Ankush Kumar, a resident of Badaun in Uttar Pradesh, and Lance Naik Manish Kumar, who hailed from Shamli.

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According to reports, the two soldiers were lying on the ground as part of a training exercise when a tank was moving forward during the drill. A thick cloud of dust reportedly reduced visibility, preventing the tank driver from noticing the two personnel lying in its path. The tank subsequently ran over them, leaving both critically injured.

Soldiers Rushed To Military Hospital

Following the incident, fellow Army personnel immediately rushed the injured soldiers to a nearby military hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

Hisar Superintendent of Police Siddhant Jain confirmed the incident and said two soldiers had died in an accident during the military exercise.

The incident has prompted an investigation to establish the exact circumstances leading to the deaths.