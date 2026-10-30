Army Jawan, 26, Killed In Indian Bison Attack While Playing Football At Military Training Centre In MP’s Narmadapuram | Representative image

BHOPAL/NARMADAPURAM (Madhya Pradesh): A 26-year-old Army jawan was killed after an Indian bison suddenly attacked him on the parade ground of the Army Education Corps (AEC) Training College and Centre in Narmadapuram on Thursday evening.

The deceased, identified as Aakash Chouhan, a resident of Dehradun, was playing football when the animal attacked him with its horns, according to Satpura Tiger Reserve officials.

During the game, two Army jawans took a brief rest and sat on the nearby stairs. All of a sudden, an Indian bison emerged and attacked Chouhan with its horns.

The animal flung him away and ran back into the forest. The other Army jawans rushed to Chouhan's help and took him to the nearest military hospital. He was declared dead.

Speaking to Free Press, Satpura Tiger Reserve field director Rakhi Nanda said that Indian bison often attack humans. Talking about the incident, she said that the animal returned to the forest after the attack.

Asked whether the Indian bison would be captured, she said wild animals are generally rescued only when they attack repeatedly, adding that this was the first incident of its kind.