West Bengal BJP Minister Ashok Kirtania Reviews Land Acquisition Progress In Bongaon Border Area Visit |

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister Ashok Kirtania on Sunday had visited his constituency at Bongaon (Uttar) in North 24 parganas to review the progress of land acquisition and met with the BSF officials.

The minister was seen visiting and inspecting all the bordering areas so that the fencing can be done as promised by the BJP before coming to power in the state.

“The BJP government has committed to expedite the process of land acquisition and strengthen the border fence within 45 days. There are some problems in Basirhat as the local residents are refusing to relocate. In the cabinet meeting it is approved a transfer of about 600 acres of land to the BSF,” said Kirtania.

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The residents of the Basirhat area claimed that proper distribution of money is not being done for which they don’t want to leave their ancestral lands.

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“Some are getting in lakhs and some in thousands. We have some ancestral land issues but we will not leave until proper and uniform payment is done to us,” said a resident of Basirhat.

Notably, after the first cabinet meeting on May 11, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had also mentioned that the necessary steps will be taken within 45 days to strengthen the Indo-Bangladesh border.