West Bengal: BJP Marks Landslide Victory In South 24 Parganas Falta Bypoll

BJP candidate Debangshu Panda celebrates his victory in the Falta Assembly elections | ANI

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday had marked a landslide victory in Falta repoll pushing Trinamool Congress (TMC)’s self-proclaimed ‘Pushpa’ Jahangir Khan in the fourth position. With this win BJP has a total of 208 out of 294 Assembly constituencies.

BJP’s Debangshu Panda secured 1, 49,666 votes and distance second is Shambhu Kurmi of CPI (M) with 40, 645 votes.

Congress’ Abdur Razzak Molla is in the third position with 10, 084 and TMC’s Jahangir Khan secured 7,783 votes.

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Falta which falls under South 24 Parganas was said to be TMC’s citadel due to TMC’s national secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee.

Two days before the poll, Khan announced that he was opting out of the race. Since 2001 Falta was under TMC and once in 2006 CPI(M) had won the seat and again in 2026 Falta went out from TMC fold after BJP had marked its maiden victory.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari from a public rally at Nandigram urged people of Nandigram also to participate in the bypoll there and had asked them to create Falta like results.

Adhikari also slammed the ‘Diamond Harbour model’ that was claimed by Abhishek Banerjee.

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Notably, bypoll is necessary in Nandigram Assembly constituency as Adhikari had retained the Bhabanipur constituency and had left Nandigram.

People of Falta were seen rejoicing BJP’s victory and claimed after a long time they could cast their vote in the election.

On the other hand, TMCnational secretary Abhishek Banerjee had asked for 10 days’ time to comply with the notices sent by Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

Meanwhile, in Siliguri in north Bengal, BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh was seen hearing and recording the problems of the common people.