West Bengal: BJP legislators walk out raising ‘Chor Dhoro, Jail Bhoro’ slogans amidst Guv’s speech in Assembly

Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators on Wednesday walked out of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly during the speech of Governor CV Ananda Bose and protested outside the House.

BJP MLAs walked out of the assembly sloganeering

While Bose was speaking about ‘good law and order in the state’, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari along with other BJP MLAs chanting ‘Chor Dhoro, Jail Bhoro’ (catch the thieves and put them in jail) walked out of the Assembly.

Ahead of the state budget scheduled next week, it may be noted that it was Bose’s first speech in the state Assembly.

West Bengal Governor praised TMC's governance and developmental schemes

In his speech the West Bengal Governor had praised the ‘good governances’ and ‘developmental schemes’ of the Trinamool Congress government and also hoped that the state’s fund which is due with the central government gets disbursed soon.

“For the interest of the poor people hope the centre releases the funds soon and West Bengal continues to be in number 1 position in MGNREGA, rural housing, and rural roads,” said Bose.

Ahead of walking out from the House, the BJP legislators even tried to stop the Governor from his speech and claimed that the speech is ‘far away from the reality’. The Governor however, had continued with his speech.

Leader of Opposition claimed TMC to be the most corrupt government

Talking to the media later, the Leader of Opposition claimed that the mention of corruption and arrests of TMC leaders were not mentioned in the speech.

“Trinamool Congress is the most corrupt government. The incident of corruption is not mentioned in the speech. We have nothing against the Governor. His speech was written by the state government but he could have stopped the speech as it was far from the reality,” added Adhikari also stating that the calculation of the funds for the schemes was also not correct.

Slamming the saffron camp, TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that BJP is not getting the ‘dividends’ as they used to get from former state Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

