West Bengal BJP leaders protest at Deocha, allege forcible land acquisition by Trinamool Congress

Birbhum: BJP state president, Sukanta Majumdar, Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari along with several MLAs on Thursday took out a protest rally at Birbhum district’s Deocha Pachami over the alleged ‘forcible land acquisition’ by the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led TMC government for mining project.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said that by giving ‘money’ the TMC government is trying to take land from the poor tribal in Deocha Pachami.

“There are small farmers and tribals who are the inhabitants of this place. We are by these poor people and won’t allow eviction,” said Majumdar.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that there are over 10,000 houses at Deocha Pachami with most of the inhabitants being tribal.

“The mining project has to be cancelled as the inhabitants are being forcibly evicted. BJP will stand by the poor people and will provide them with all help,” said Adhikari.

Meanwhile, a section of tribal people was also seen agitating as they don’t want to give land.

According to a tribal Ratan Hemrom, they won’t allow ‘politics’ in Deocha Pachami.

“We won’t allow any political party to play politics over the coal mining project. We won’t give lands as we are here for decades and if we give our lands what would be our future? Where will we live and do for living?” questioned Hemrom.

However, according to TMC, the BJP delegation went to Deucha just to politicize the mining project issue and also that TMC government will not take land from those who are ‘unwilling’ to give it.

ALSO READ Birbhum killings: Death toll rises to 10 as another woman succumbs

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 09:27 PM IST