Birbhum killings: Death toll rises to 10 as another woman succumbs

Kolkata: Another woman who was burnt in the fire at Bogtui village in Rampurhat district succumbed to her injury on Sunday making the death toll rose to 10.

The doctors who were treating her said that the woman had severe burn had died after fighting for last 40 days.

It can be noted that on March 21 at least 10 houses were set on fire at Bogtui village after TMC block president Bhadu Seikh was killed with crude bombs.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her visit to Rampurhat had announced compensation and jobs to the families of the affected people.

In a recent administrative meeting the Chief Minister also slammed the police and said that has the police been more active then the untoward incident would not had happened where women and children were charred to death.

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 09:40 PM IST