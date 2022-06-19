West Bengal: BJP leader Dudhkumar Mondal asks supporters to stay away from party activities

Kolkata: In yet another incident of infighting, former BJP president of Birbhum district, Dudhkumar Mondal on Sunday said that BJP in Bengal has turned into a 'company'.

The former RSS cadre who brought popularity to the saffron camp in Birbhum also took to social media and urged all his supporters to ‘sit back’ as without his knowledge the BJP has formed the new block and Zilla committees.

“BJP has formed the new block and zilla committee without consulting with me. I urge all the BJP workers and supporters who like me to sit back and be silent,” read the post in Bengali indicating that no one should ‘work’.

According to Mondal, a meeting was called at Mayureshwar on Saturday evening where he was not invited and also that he attended the meeting due to ‘insistence’ of party workers.

According to BJP sources, Mondal in the meeting had raised several questions and had alleged that the BJP is losing its supporters due to the way it is functioning.

“If the saffron camp goes on like this then BJP cannot do anything in this state. BJP is neither engaging themselves in any public connect programmes nor doing anything against the ruling Trinamool Congress,” said the sources quoting Mondal.

The sources also said that Mondal got into a verbal brawl with another former district president Shyamapada Mandal during the meeting.

It can be noted that Mondal had resigned from the post of district president after a candidate for the Municipal election was announced from Kolkata without consulting him.

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said that the party keeping with its principle will take action against Mondal.

“BJP follows certain principles and no one joins BJP just out of sheer love for any leader. The party will take action against Mondal following the principles. Necessary information will also be passed on to party’s national president JP Nadda,” said Majumdar.

However, BJP national secretary Anupam Hazra expressed his ‘worry’ after Mondal slammed BJP as according to Hazra, Mondal is an ace saffron camp supporter and politician and can make the organization ‘strong’.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh also slammed the ‘infighting’ within Bengal BJP.