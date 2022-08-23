West Bengal: BJP leader Dilip Ghosh continues his tirade against CBI

File Photo

Kolkata: Despite being reprimanded by BJP central leaders party's National vice president Dilip Ghosh still sticks to his comment against CBI.

“No matter under whom CBI works, if their probe doesn’t yield any progress and if the deceased party workers don't get justice then I will say what I had already said,” said Ghosh on Tuesday.

Furthering more controversy, Ghosh even stated that the people of Kolkata always vote for ‘corrupt’ leaders and also are happy with the doles offered by the state government.

“Despite knowing which leaders are corrupt, the people of Kolkata always vote for corrupt leaders. They are happy with their self-merriment with the doles that are offered by the state government. In Kolkata, we didn’t win a seat,” mentioned the BJP national vice president.

TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that Dilip Ghosh is making statements out of ‘mental agony’.

“BJP seemed to have sidelined Dilip Ghosh and in their closed door meeting Ghosh was not seen. He could enter the room after state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar has left. Out of mental pain he is giving statements,” said Kunal.

It may be noted that on Monday in a closed-door meeting of the saffron camp Ghosh was not seen.

However, Ghosh said that he had to attend a meeting of the party's core committee and was not ‘supposed’ to attend meetings related to the state.

Taking potshots at the TMC government, the BJP national vice president also claimed that the state BJP had asked the BJP led central government ‘not’ to release backlog funds till the state government ‘shows accounts of expenditure’.

“Crores of rupees are being found from the residence of the TMC leaders. If the state government can show their account of expenditure then the central government will pay the dues,” further added Ghosh.

Terming Ghosh as ‘uneducated’, TMC Lok Sabha MP Saugata Roy said Ghosh ‘doesn’t’ know anything.

