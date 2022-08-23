Kolkata: Chinese cricketers to get help from Cricket Association of Bengal

CAB President Avishek Dalmiya | ANI

The Chinese Consul General on Monday gave a proposal to the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) to help develop cricket in their country.

A three-member Chinese delegation led by Zha Liyou, Consul General, the People's Republic of China in Kolkata, met CAB President Avishek Dalmiya today at BC Roy Clubhouse with the proposal to establish cricketing relations with the association.

"A Chinese delegation had come to CAB seeking our cooperation for the development of cricket in Chongqing City. We have assured our cooperation as we believe in the philosophy of spreading cricket globally and it is encouraging to see China taking the initiative to play the game," said Dalmiya.

"We have always assisted Bhutan cricket, Bangladesh cricket board. We have various exchange programmes with Bangladesh. They want some friendly matches and exposure for their young kids. They want their kids to come here. Their coaches can come to take training from us. China is taking it very seriously," he added.

"Today they came, they expressed their willingness to have exchange programme we will assist them whether it is friendly matches, etc. We are always there for 5the growth of crickets. My father's motto was globalisation. and even when he was in the Asian cricket council, that's when a lot of emphasis is placed on China so that they can also come up. They also appreciate the effort taken by my father," he stated.

Also present were Hony Secretary Snehasish Ganguly, Vice-President Naresh Kumar Ojha, Jt Secretary Debabrata Das and Treasurer Debasish Ganguly.

The proposal stated that the Cricket Association of Chongqing was eager to establish cooperation with CAB to improve the level of cricket in Chongqing. To that effect, they proposed to sign an MOU with CAB by which they can send players to Kolkata for training.

They would like to increase the scope of work with mutual visits, the introduction of coaches and friendly matches among other things, the proposal further added.

Zhang Hongjie, Economic & Commercial Consul, and Zhang ZHizhong, Head of Bilateral Relations Division Consul were part of the delegation.