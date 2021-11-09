West Bengal: BJP holds closed-door meeting ahead of civic polls

Kolkata: Amidst the tussle between the Trinamool Congress government and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the civic polls, the heavyweight leaders of the saffron camp had held a closed door meeting on Tuesday late evening to decide upon the proceedings about the civic polls.

According to BJP sources, the saffron camp has divided the Kolkata zone into four parts and only the ‘trusted’ and the ‘tested’ leaders will be given tickets to contest the poll.

“The steering committee for the civic polls will be made soon and only trustworthy people will be given tickets to contest the polls,” said the sources.

Notably, the saffron camp on Tuesday moved the Calcutta High Court demanding all the civic polls to be held together.

West Bengal BJP vice president Pratap Banerjee claimed that being ‘politically motivated’ the Trinamool Congress government has planned to hold Kolkata and Howrah civic polls on December 19 and the rest of the polls in January.

Meanwhile, the state Election Commission had affirmed the state government’s plea to hold the civic polls of Kolkata and Howrah in December.

According to West Bengal secretariat, Nabanna sources, 50 wards under Howrah Municipal Corporation won’t be held in December as the state government has planned to break Howrah Municipal Corporation in two parts and these 50 wards would go under Bally Municipal Corporation.

“The TMC will soon bring a bill in Assembly in favor of breaking Howrah Municipal in two parts and the second half will be Bally Municipal Corporation,” said the Nabanna sources.

West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar claimed if the polls cannot be held together then the counting should be together.

It can be recalled that a couple of days back, BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh alleged that unlike bypoll the Trinamool Congress will use their ‘man power’ to rig the municipal polls in West Bengal.

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 10:40 PM IST