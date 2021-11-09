West Bengal: Major reshuffle in Mamata Banerjee’s ministry; Amit Mitra retained as advisor

Kolkata: Following the death of West Bengal Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee and due to the health issue of Finance Minister Amit Mitra, Trinamool Congress government on Tuesday had reshuffled the cabinet.

According to West Bengal state secretariat Nabanna sources, the Finance department will be seen by the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Amit Mitra is made principal chief advisor of the finance department.

“Chandrima Bhattacharya has been made MoS of the finance department. The panchayat department which was under deceased minister Subrata Mukherjee has been given to TMC leader Pulak Roy and Becharamn Manna has been made the MoS of panchayat department. Manas Bhuniya has given given charge of consumer affairs and Shashi Panja is made the minister of self-help group,” said the sources.

Notably, owing to health issues Amit Mitra didn’t contest the bypolls and have to resign from West Bengal ministry.

The sources also confirmed that time has been sought from West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and soon the new minister will take oath.

Meanwhile, the four new MLAs including Shobhandeb Chattopadhyay of Khardah, Udayan Guha of Dinhata, Braja Kishor Goswami of Santipur and Subrata Mandal of Gosaba took oath at West Bengal Legislative Assembly on Tuesday administered by the Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay.

It is pertinent to mention that a new confusion took place on Monday after Governor had given charge to Deputy Speaker to administer the oath but later withdrawn the order.

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 08:57 PM IST