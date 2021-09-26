West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar to visit Delhi, party set for major reshuffle

Kolkata: Newly appointed West Bengal BJP Chief Sukanata Majumdar to visit New Delhi on Monday to meet BJP national president JP Nadda, party sources said.



According to BJP sources, Sukanta is also scheduled to meet BJP national general secretary BL Santosh.

“After becoming the state chief he had never visited the national capital. He will visit to understand the added responsibilities that will be given to him,” said the sources.

The party sources also confirmed that there will be few organizational changes in West Bengal BJP.

“Several existing office bearers of the State unit such vice presidents and general secretaries are likely to lose their posts in this reshuffle. They are likely to be replaced with young and combative leaders who have successfully worked in districts,” said the party sources.

Meanwhile, sources also said that the Central leadership decided to appoint Sukanta Majumdar as president to strengthen the saffron party’s hold in North Bengal.

Even as the state is inching towards the high stakes Bhawanipore bypoll scheduled on September 30, BJP’s party president was changed and Sukanta Majumdar was given the baton, while Dilip Ghosh has been made the national vice-president of the party. Amid all this, young MP and former minister, Babul Supriyo, announced his quit move from BJP and joined the TMC. The party was yet to get over the Mayhem in the Assembly polls when such changes are taking place.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 10:01 PM IST