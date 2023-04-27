West Bengal: BJP calls for 12-hour strike over Rajbangshi boy's death

File Photo

Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for a 12-hour strike in North Bengal on Friday after a Rajbangshi man, Mrityunjay Barman (33), was allegedly shot by police during the wee hours of Thursday.

Police personnel had gone to Barman's house in search of this father, Bishnu Barman, a panchayat samiti member, alleged the Bharatiya Janata Party and the family of the deceased.

“I was busy with a marriage ceremony and was not there at home. I have heard that the police came in search of me and since I was not there they tried to take my father and other members. Mrityunjay, who had protested, was shot,” said a weeping Bishnu Barman.

Suvendu slams Mamata

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said the state police was ‘trigger happy Mamata police’.

“Mamata Banerjee had, during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, declared a war against the people of Kaliaganj and within hours the police complied. She will have to take responsibility for this brutal murder by the state. The people should rise democratically by raising their voice against such internecine violence and bloodshed,” Suvendu tweeted.

Here is what happened last Friday:

It may be recalled that following an alleged rape and death of a 17 year old girl last Friday Kaliyaganj area in North Dinajpur turned violent following the rape and death of a 17-year-old girl last Friday in Kaliyaganj. Mobs were also seen ransacking and torching a police station, during which some police personnel were also beaten up. Banerjee had then asked the police two take strict action in both the incidents.

Civic police volunteer Mijanur Rehman, who was among those beaten up by the mob, succumbed to injuries on Thursday at the North Bengal Medical College.

On Thursday, 19 people, including Barman, were arrested and remanded to 14-day police custody by a court.

