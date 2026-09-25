West Bengal BJP Announces Organisational Reshuffle, Removes Ministers From Party Posts Under 'One Person One Post' Rule | Representational Image

Kolkata: The West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday unveiled a major organisational reshuffle, restoring its ‘one person, one post’ principle and removed ministers from party positions.

Notably, the changes, announced by state president Samik Bhattacharya, came a day after a BJP-RSS coordination meeting at the national capital.

BJP announces organisational changes

Five new vice-presidents and four new state secretaries have been appointed. Four of the five general secretaries have been retained, including Locket Chatterjee, Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato and Shashi Agnihotri. Bapi Goswami has been replaced by Bijon Goswami as general secretary.

Higher Education Minister Jagannath Chattopadhyay has been dropped as vice-president, while Sharvari Mukherjee has been removed as state secretary.

Anjana Basu will head the women wing, while Amta MLA Amit Samanta has been appointed as youth wing president.

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Focus of BJP-RSS meeting

According to BJP sources, the BJP-RSS meeting at the national capital mainly focused on government-organisation coordination, youth employment, women’s safety, outreach to SCs and STs and development in backward areas.

BJP MLA and minister Tapas Roy said, “The changes have been made so that people can work for the party more if needed.”