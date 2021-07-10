West Bengal: Big organizational changes likely to take place in both TMC and BJP

Kolkata: After almost three hours of meeting between poll strategist Prashant Kishor and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress is likely to make several organization changes next week.

According to Trinamool Congress sources, in keeping the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, there will be huge organizational changes in the TMC post-Rath Yatra.

“From implementation of 'one man one post' policy to changing several district presidents, will take place in the following week. Special attention will be given in those areas where the BJP has done well. More grassroots activities will also be planned,” said the TMC sources.

Meanwhile, big changes are also likely to happen in BJP as the party's national president JP Nadda has called BJP West Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh to the national capital and will hold a meeting on Sunday.

According to Ghosh, he will give a stock of the post-poll violence situation and will also plan the future agitation programs of the BJP in West Bengal.

Notably, this is the first visit of Ghosh with Nadda after the Assembly elections.

According to BJP sources, actions against the dissenting leaders especially the turncoat leaders will also be decided in the meeting.

It is pertinent to mention that BJP leader Rajib Banerjee had several times slammed the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on social media for criticizing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Recently, Rajib has also met TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh and TMC logos, badges were also spotted at Rajib’s car.

According to BJP sources, after removing the two MoS Babul Supriyo and Debashree Chowdhury, the central BJP will utilize them in strengthening the organization in West Bengal.

“It is being heard that Debashree Chowdhury will be given an important role in Bengal for which she was asked to resign from ministerial post,” mentioned the party sources.