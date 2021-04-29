West Bengal: Beds scarcity grows with more new Covid-19 cases

Kolkata: While the last phase of the poll was on, several people denied access to hospitals for being full.

With hospital beds almost full across the state, several deaths were also reported due to saturation of oxygen level.

“I was running from hospital to hospital but nowhere the beds were available. Due to the negligence and scarcity of beds I had to lose my father,” said the daughter of the deceased man.

Notably, Techno India (DAMA) 200+ bedded Hospital on E M Bypass near Chingrighata is increasing COVID beds from the existing 30 beds to 130 beds by May 5.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Government wrote to the Central govt for arranging more vaccines. In the last 24 hours West Bengal has recorded new 17,403 corona positive cases with 89 deaths.

“Two crore vaccine doses should be sent to the government of West Bengal to vaccinate one crore people above 18 years of age. One crore vaccine doses should be sent to the private hospitals to vaccinate 50 lakh people. Three crore vaccine doses should be sent to vaccinate 1.5 crore people for the vaccination of phase three starting from May 1,” read the letter.

