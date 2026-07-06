 West Bengal: Baruipur Sees Violent Protests After 12-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped, Murdered; Mob Kills Suspected Accused
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West Bengal: Baruipur Sees Violent Protests After 12-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped, Murdered; Mob Kills Suspected Accused

Baruipur in South 24 Parganas witnessed violent protests after the body of a 12-year-old girl, allegedly raped and murdered, was found in a sack. Angry locals blocked roads, vandalised police vehicles and lynched a man they suspected of the crime. Police appealed for calm and assured strict action, while no official arrest had been confirmed till the time of reporting.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Monday, July 06, 2026, 02:41 AM IST
West Bengal: Baruipur Sees Violent Protests After 12-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped, Murdered; Mob Kills Suspected Accused
West Bengal: Baruipur Sees Violent Protests After 12-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped, Murdered; Mob Kills Suspected Accused | Representative Image

Kolkata: Baruipur in south 24 parganas turned into a battlefield on Sunday after a minor girl got allegedly raped and killed and the body was found in a sack.

The local people on Sunday morning had blocked the roads, vandalized police vehicles and one person also died due to mob fury.

The local people suspecting a person to be the culprit had beaten him to death and after he was taken to a local hospital the doctors claimed that he was brought dead.

Kankarprasad Barui, IG Presidency was seen announcing and urging the local people to cooperate so that the body of the girl can be taken for autopsy.

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“If needed I will myself go to the hospital and talk with the magistrate  and will do videography of the post-mortem. Noone connected with this crime will be spared. We have spoken with the Chief Minister and he has also assured of strict punishment,” said Barui.

Notably, according to sources, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari is likely to meet the affected family on July 7. The victim’s father had reportedly spoken with Adhikari and according to him, the Chief Minister has asked him to visit Bhawani Bhavan on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the Suryapur Hat area under Dhapdhapi-II Gram Panchayat in Baruipur.

According to the victim’s family the 12-year-old girl had left home on Saturday evening to buy food and didn’t return home after that.

However, till the time of reporting the police have not officially confirmed any arrests.

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