West Bengal: Baruipur Sees Violent Protests After 12-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped, Murdered; Mob Kills Suspected Accused | Representative Image

Kolkata: Baruipur in south 24 parganas turned into a battlefield on Sunday after a minor girl got allegedly raped and killed and the body was found in a sack.

The local people on Sunday morning had blocked the roads, vandalized police vehicles and one person also died due to mob fury.

The local people suspecting a person to be the culprit had beaten him to death and after he was taken to a local hospital the doctors claimed that he was brought dead.

Kankarprasad Barui, IG Presidency was seen announcing and urging the local people to cooperate so that the body of the girl can be taken for autopsy.

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“If needed I will myself go to the hospital and talk with the magistrate and will do videography of the post-mortem. Noone connected with this crime will be spared. We have spoken with the Chief Minister and he has also assured of strict punishment,” said Barui.

Notably, according to sources, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari is likely to meet the affected family on July 7. The victim’s father had reportedly spoken with Adhikari and according to him, the Chief Minister has asked him to visit Bhawani Bhavan on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the Suryapur Hat area under Dhapdhapi-II Gram Panchayat in Baruipur.

According to the victim’s family the 12-year-old girl had left home on Saturday evening to buy food and didn’t return home after that.

However, till the time of reporting the police have not officially confirmed any arrests.