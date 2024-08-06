 West Bengal Assembly Unanimously Passes Resolution Against Division Of State
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWest Bengal Assembly Unanimously Passes Resolution Against Division Of State

West Bengal Assembly Unanimously Passes Resolution Against Division Of State

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari mentioned that the saffron camp also wants ‘overall development of united Bengal’.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Tuesday, August 06, 2024, 01:34 AM IST
article-image
WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee | (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fell on the same page and are against ‘division’ of West Bengal and on Monday unanimously passed a resolution against division of the state.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while speaking inside the House said that she is against the division of the state.

“We believe in cooperative federalism and therefore I disagree with any attempt of division of the state,” said Mamata.

 Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari also mentioned that the saffron camp also wants ‘overall development of united Bengal’.

The comment of Adhikari was accepted by the Chief Minister and hence unanimously the resolution was passed in the House.

Later talking to the media, Adhikari said that the BJP stand is clear and it doesn’t want any division of the state.

Read Also
Thane: 4 Arrested For Beating 35-Year-Old Kolkata Man To Death On Theft Suspicions In Diva
article-image

“The resolution initially had mentioned the comment made by BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar, Jharkhand MP Nishikant Debuy and Rajya Sabha MP Ananta Maharaj. Their comments were misinterpreted and I had clearly mentioned that we want development and BJP is promise- bound to develop West Bengal. The Chief Minister then told to record my voice and the resolution was passed,” mentioned Adikari.

Read Also
Viral Video: Airplanes Stranded On Flooded Tarmac At Kolkata Airport Amid Heavy Rains
article-image

Meanwhile, BJP Kurseong MLA Bishnu Prasad Sharma walked out of the House as he was not allowed to speak on the motion despite his request to the Chief Whip Shankar Ghosh.

“Outside BJP says of division of the state and now inside they are speaking of something else. This dubious side of BJP I am not liking,” said Sharma.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal Assembly Unanimously Passes Resolution Against Division Of State

West Bengal Assembly Unanimously Passes Resolution Against Division Of State

West Bengal: TMC Minister Akhil Giri ‘Adamant’ Not To Apologise To Any Govt Employees

West Bengal: TMC Minister Akhil Giri ‘Adamant’ Not To Apologise To Any Govt Employees

Bangladesh Unrest: Astrologer Prashanth Kini Shares Old Post Predicting 'Trouble' For Sheikh Hasina...

Bangladesh Unrest: Astrologer Prashanth Kini Shares Old Post Predicting 'Trouble' For Sheikh Hasina...

Haryana Medical Blunder: Doctors Perform Surgery On Woman's Left Kidney After Detecting Stone In...

Haryana Medical Blunder: Doctors Perform Surgery On Woman's Left Kidney After Detecting Stone In...

'Joker Of The Century': BJP Spokesperson Slams YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, Shares Old Video Praising...

'Joker Of The Century': BJP Spokesperson Slams YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, Shares Old Video Praising...