West Bengal Assembly polls: Parody of ‘Lungi Dance’ song echoed by the Left Front

Kolkata: With the poll fever reaching a new height each day with all the political parties slamming each other and new slogans being heard every moment.

In the race to connect with the voters, and after the success of TMC’s ‘Khela Hobe’ song, the Left Front on Saturday launched a new parody song copying the Bollywood number ‘Lungi dance’ of Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

The Left Front through the song that says, ‘Haal pherayo, Lal pherayo’ (Bring back glory, Bring back the Red), has also mellifluously criticized both the BJP led Central government and the Trinamool Congress government of West Bengal.

“Through such parody songs, we can connect more with the people at the grassroots. In the song through parody, we have highlighted all the scams of the ruling TMC and also the draconian policies of the BJP government,” said senior Left Front leader Sujan Chakraborty.