West Bengal Assembly polls: Parody of ‘Lungi Dance’ song echoed by the Left Front

Kolkata: With the poll fever reaching a new height each day with all the political parties slamming each other and new slogans being heard every moment.
In the race to connect with the voters, and after the success of TMC’s ‘Khela Hobe’ song, the Left Front on Saturday launched a new parody song copying the Bollywood number ‘Lungi dance’ of Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.
The Left Front through the song that says, ‘Haal pherayo, Lal pherayo’ (Bring back glory, Bring back the Red), has also mellifluously criticized both the BJP led Central government and the Trinamool Congress government of West Bengal.
“Through such parody songs, we can connect more with the people at the grassroots. In the song through parody, we have highlighted all the scams of the ruling TMC and also the draconian policies of the BJP government,” said senior Left Front leader Sujan Chakraborty.
The senior politburo member also added that the success of their earlier launched parody song ‘Tumpa Shona’ helped people to connect with the Left Front again for which there was a huge turnout at their rally at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade ground on February 28.
Notably, the Left Front who always claimed to be a regimented party and spoke of Karl Marx and Vladimir Lenin now resorts to ‘middle-class Bengali parody’ music to attract people for the upcoming Assembly polls.
To counter Left Front’s Tumpa Shona song that was released on February 20, recently TMC leader Madan Mitra launched a music video ‘O Lovely’ to malign the saffron camp and CPI (M)’s ‘Tumpa’ parody song.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)