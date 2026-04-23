West Bengal Assembly Polls Begin With 18.76% Turnout In First Two Hours Amid Tight Security | X @np_nationpress

Kolkata: West Bengal recorded a turnout of 18.76 per cent in the first two hours of voting in the first phase of the assembly polls on Thursday, according to the Election Commission.

Polling started at 7 am in 152 assembly constituencies across 16 districts amid unprecedented security, and till 9 am, 18.76 per cent of 3.60 crore voters exercised their franchise.

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The Bankura assembly constituency registered the highest turnout at 22.05 per cent in the first two hours, followed by Samserganj in Murshidabad at 21.85 per cent and Chandrakona in Paschim Medinipur at 21.83 per cent, according to the EC.

Coochbehar Dakshin recorded the lowest turnout at 15.57 per cent, followed by Chanchal in Malda at 15.64 per cent and Harischandrapur at 15.98 per cent.

EVM glitches also disrupted voting at a few places, with officials stating that work was underway to rectify them.

Congress's Suri candidate Sanjoy Adhikari alleged he was unable to cast his vote despite reaching his polling station at 7 am due to an EVM glitch.

"We have already lodged a complaint with the district magistrate and the local polling officer, yet the machine has not been repaired so far. Hundreds of voters are already standing in queues before the booth, and there’s no EC representative here who can tell us when polls will resume," Adhikari told PTI videos, after polling remained held up for about an hour.

He said the party has urged the EC to extend the polling hours at the affected booth or consider repolls if the EVM wasn't restored by 10 am.

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Malatipur's Congress candidate Mausam Noor also cast her vote and exuded confidence about her victory.

"So far, the reports suggest that everything is proceeding peacefully," she told PTI videos.

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Overnight violence was also reported from some places, officials said.

Key candidates in this phase include leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari (BJP, Nandigram), former Union minister Nisith Pramanik (BJP, Mathabhanga), state minister Udayan Guha (TMC, Dinhata), Goutam Deb (TMC, Siliguri), and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Congress, Baharampur).

Adhikari cast his vote at Nandanayakbar Primary School in Nandigram and urged people to ensure peaceful polling.

BJP's Kharagpur Sadar candidate Dilip Ghosh also cast his vote at booth number 263 at Serosa Stadium in the industrial town in Paschim Medinipur district.

Speaking to reporters after voting, Ghosh said he would remain at home and step out only if required.

"I don’t think there is any need for much movement. People are voting peacefully. The situation is normal," he said.

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The opening round covers more than half of the state's 294 assembly seats and is being seen as the BJP's best opportunity to make an early breakthrough and the ruling Trinamool Congress's most important test in its bid for a fourth consecutive term.

A record 2,450 companies of central paramilitary forces, comprising nearly 2.5 lakh personnel, have been deployed across the state for the polls, with over 8,000 polling stations identified as highly sensitive.

The Election Commission has placed districts such as Malda, Murshidabad, Uttar Dinajpur, Cooch Behar, Birbhum and Purba Bardhaman under special surveillance.

More than 2,193 quick response teams, surveillance units and flying squads have also been deployed to prevent violence and ensure free and fair polling.

The second phase of polling will be held on April 29. Counting of votes will take place on May 4.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)