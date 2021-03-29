West Bengal Assembly polls 2021: Mamata Banerjee, Suvendu Adhikari's Nandigram fight turns fierce

Kolkata: TMC, BJP, and the Left Front are busy campaigning at Nandigram that goes for polls during the second phase of West Bengal Assembly elections on April 1.

Making a surprise roadshow on a wheelchair, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed three public rallies and without naming BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari claimed that the ‘traitor’ after getting all benefits from the Trinamool Congress was in touch with the BJP since 2014.

“He is a traitor. He didn’t even want his father to get a ministerial post from TMC. He was in touch with the saffron camp since 2014. I knew everything but didn’t tell anything to anyone,” stated Mamata calling her to be a ‘soft-hearted’ person.

Claiming that the BJP had bought several police uniforms and kept in several guest houses, the TMC supremo alleged that by implanting fake police during the polls, the BJP will try to create violence.

“The goons will be dressed as police and they will capture booths. But the women should go out fearlessly to vote,” claimed the TMC supremo amidst chants of ‘Bhulte pari Shobar naam, bhulbo nako Nandigram (Can forget everyone’s name but will not forget Nandigram).

On the other side, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari after addressing rallies conducted a roadshow and claimed that if the TMC is voted to power then West Bengal will turn into a ‘Mini-Pakistan’.

“Due to the appeasement politics of the ruling Trinamool Congress, if it is again voted to power then they will turn the state into Mini-Pakistan. The Hindus cannot perform their rituals freely. If voted to power, the BJP will try to give back the money of the poor people that they have lost in the ponzi scams started by the TMC government and all those who are involved in the scam will also be punished,” claimed Suvendu.

Notably, TMC cadres held an agitation in front of Suvendu’s convoy in Nandigram and central forces had to intervene to disperse the crowd.

Meanwhile, CPI (M) leader and Nandigram’s candidate Minakshi Mukherjee was also seen in a bike roadshow and was heard saying that Nandigram will be safe under the Left Front’s rule.

Incidentally, a clash broke out between the Left Front and Trinamool Congress cadres while Minakshi was campaigning in Nandigram.

“Had we known that you are coming then we would have taken some more drastic step,” the TMC cadre was heard threatening Minakshi Mukherjee.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty will visit Nandigram on March 30 for campaigning before the Nandigram constituency goes for poll during the second phase on April 1.