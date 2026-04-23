 West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: ‘Won’t Leave Until People Vote Peacefully,’ Says Humayun Kabir After Crude Bomb Attack In Nowda
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HomeIndiaWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: ‘Won’t Leave Until People Vote Peacefully,’ Says Humayun Kabir After Crude Bomb Attack In Nowda

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: ‘Won’t Leave Until People Vote Peacefully,’ Says Humayun Kabir After Crude Bomb Attack In Nowda

Clashes broke out in Murshidabad between TMC workers and supporters of Humayun Kabir during Phase 1 of West Bengal polls. A crude bomb incident in Nowda injured a woman, while voting was disrupted at a Malda booth due to an EVM glitch. Tensions rose as rival groups traded allegations during polling.

Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, April 23, 2026, 12:09 PM IST
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Nowda: Amid voting for the first phase of the Assembly elections, tension escalated in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district after clashes broke out between Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers and supporters of Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AUJP) founder Humayun Kabir.

Reportedly, in Naoda, crude bombs were allegedly thrown near Shivnagar Primary School the previous night, injuring a woman, officials said. However, some reports claim that a crude bomb was hurled on Thursday when voting was underway.

"I have taken over their sleep at night, in Murshidabad there won't be anything as Trinamool, there is hooliganism... He is doing hooliganism in Nawada, I will remove him from the chair in Berhampore... Till the people vote here peacefully, I won't go from here," Humayun Kabir said as quoted by news agency IANS.

TMC workers were seen raising slogans against Kabir as soon as he arrived, which triggered an altercation. Trinamool MP Abu Taher Khan has alleged Humayun Kabir's party was behind the attack, reported NDTV.

For the unversed, Humayun Kabir, an MLA from Murshidabad’s Bharatpur constituency, has now formed his own party and is seeking re-election. He was suspended from the Trinamool Congress in December last year after he proposed the construction of a Babri-like mosque.

 Voting Disrupted At Malda Booth

Voting was disrupted at Balua Chara High School booth in Mothabari constituency as the sector officer absconded amid a reported malfunction in the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM), according to news agency ANI.

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Second Phase & Result Dates

The second phase of voting in the West Bengal Assembly elections will be held on 29 April and the counting of votes for Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and West Bengal will take place on 4 May.

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