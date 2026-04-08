West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Mamata Banerjee Files Nomination From Bhabanipur | VIDEO

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West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday filed her nomination from the Bhabanipur Assembly seat.

Roadshow-Like Walk Amid Supporters’ Cheers

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo walked from her residence to the nomination filing centre, turning the short distance into a roadshow-like spectacle. Large crowds gathered along the route, cheering and waving as Banerjee acknowledged them with folded hands and smiles.

Videos from the scene showed the Chief Minister greeting supporters enthusiastically, reflecting the charged atmosphere in the constituency.

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“Will Work for Every Area”: Mamata’s Message

Addressing the public after filing her nomination, Banerjee struck an inclusive tone, greeting people across communities.

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“I extend my greetings, my thanks, my respects, my salaam, my Jai Jinendra and Sat Shri Akaal to everyone,” she said.

She added that her commitment would go beyond Bhabanipur.

“Along with the Bhabanipur constituency, I will work for every centre and every area. We will form the government.”

TMC-Election Commission Meeting Turns Contentious

Meanwhile, a meeting between a delegation of the Trinamool Congress and the full bench of the Election Commission of India ended on a bitter note.

TMC leaders alleged that the interaction lasted barely seven minutes and concluded with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar telling them to “get lost” a claim that has sparked controversy.

Derek O’Brien Alleges Misconduct by CEC

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien said the delegation had submitted letters from Banerjee highlighting concerns over alleged links between some poll officials and the BJP.

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“Then he said, ‘Get lost’. We have done eight to nine meetings with the Election Commission. Apart from the CEC, none of the other election commissioners spoke,” O’Brien claimed.

He further added that as they exited, one of his colleagues remarked on motions reportedly moved in Parliament seeking the CEC’s removal.

EC Rejects Allegations

The Election Commission, however, rejected the accusations, countering that the TMC delegation was “shouting” during the interaction, leading to the tense exchange.