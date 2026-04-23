West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul Alleges Attack On Her Car - VIDEO

ANI

Asansol: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and candidate from Asansol South has alleged that her car window was broken with a stone while she was inside the vehicle in the Rahmat Nagar area. She questioned the motive behind such acts and claimed growing support for the BJP among minority voters. Paul said she had lodged a complaint at the police station but had not filed any written complaint, according to news agency ANI.

"As I sat in the car, someone broke the glass of the car with a big stone... This has been happening repeatedly. Who will commit such an incident in a minority area? TMC has very good relations with the minority," she said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

She also claimed that Muslim brothers and sisters are supporting the Modi government. "They cannot do anything by throwing stones at Agnimitra Paul. I have given a complaint in the police station but I have not filed any written complaint," she said, as quoted by ANI.

BJP Candidate Thrashed by TMC

BJP candidate from the Kumarganj Assembly constituency, Subhendu Sarkar, was reportedly thrashed by TMC supporters for protesting against alleged booth jamming at several polling stations, according to India Today.

Earlier in the day, clashes broke out between Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers and supporters of Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AUJP) founder Humayun Kabir.

Voter Turnout

West Bengal registered 62.18% polling till 1 pm, according to ECI data.

Second Phase & Result Dates

The second phase of voting in the West Bengal Assembly elections will be held on 29 April, and the counting of votes for Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and West Bengal will take place on 4 May.